Shoshone woman injured in crash near Gooding

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Shoshone woman was taken to an area hospital after rear-ending a trailer north of Gooding.

Idaho State Police said at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Louis J. Leguineche, 69, of Gooding traveled northbound on SH-46 in a pickup truck pulling trailer. Leguineche slowed to turn on to 1500 East when his trailer was struck from behind by a van driven by Jordan R. Eden, 26, of Shoshone.

According to an ISP news release, Eden was taken by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. She was not wearing a seat belt. Leguineche was wearing a seatbelt.

Northbound lanes of traffic were blocked for approximately an hour and twenty minutes.

