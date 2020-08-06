Small business owner discusses current Twin Falls economic status

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Small business owners in Twin Falls are saying they are continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KMVT takes a closer look at the city of Twin Falls and its current economic status.

For the several business who had to close their doors this year, many of them may still be feeling the impacts of such a sudden change in revenue gain, including Khristin Quigley the owner of Unique Twist Jewelry.

“We’re really playing catch-up,” she said. “That is the worst part. We are playing catch-up on what we had hoped to do throughout the summer"

Whereas Quigley does not fell the impacts as much due to her business having an online presence, she said it must be a lot harder for restaurants.

“But especially restaurants, they are still at half capacity so that is hard,” Quigley said. “You know, you still have to pay your employees, and pay your rent and pay all of your other bills. It’s still half capacity for restaurants. I can’t imagine how difficult it is.”

The Twin Falls Economic Development Director Nathan Murray says the economy in Twin Falls is sustaining itself, although it is not growing the way it was last summer. Murray describes the economy as being steady and at a critical time where businesses are being very cautious.

“So employment is still an issue, even though we had unemployment numbers bump up and that might have helped some business take on new employees,” Murray said. “I still think you’re dealing in like a customer environment still makes people uncomfortable in some ways.”

Although as the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exist, small businesses in Twin Falls will continue to work together.

“I still think that we are in a good position in an economic development standpoint, but certainly we want to be aware that there are needs,” Murray said. “There are people that are suffering and we want to do what we can do to be mindful of that.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.