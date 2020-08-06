Advertisement

Some polling places will not be open for the upcoming August election

The ballot drop box for Twin Falls County outside the County West building
The ballot drop box for Twin Falls County outside the County West building(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The August elections for counties who have ordered them for bonds, levies or recall elections will be taking place Aug. 25.

Unlike the May elections which were 100% absentee, this month’s election will be standard with the option of going to a polling place, mail-in or early voting. Idaho elected to do mail-in voting in May due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Most businesses and schools are now back open, but some places are still closed and that could mean their normal polling place may not be open this year, like in Jerome.

“So, for our August election, we do have one polling place that’s not open to the public,” said Cy Lootens, the elections director for Jerome County. “The Monastery of the Ascension, it’s our Falls City polling place. So, they’re not open to the public right now. We’ve sent letters to all those voters and then if they want to vote absentee they’re welcome to do that so otherwise their polling place on Election Day will be here at the court house.”

In Lincoln County, the North Shoshone Precinct will be closed, which is at the Rural Fire Station so those voters will need to go to the Shoshone Community Center or vote absentee. The only items in southern Idaho for this election are the Jerome Joint School District supplemental Levy and the Lincoln County recall of Commissioners Rick Ellis and Roy Hubert.

No other counties have items to be voted on in the August election so Blaine, Twin Falls, Cassia and Minidoka counties will not have election until the Nov. 3 election.

Several residents in Gooding County can vote on the Jerome school levy if they are within the Jerome School District and those all need to be submitted by absentee ballots.

