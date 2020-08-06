Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, August 06, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the southeastern part of Blaine County, the eastern part of Jerome County, the eastern part of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 3pm to 9pm today. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past few weeks and with the potential for lightning today, there is an increased risk of fires starting. Also, any fires that do start today are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to the gusty winds that we are going to have throughout the day today.

We are going to have mostly sunny skies today with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County, as an upper level storm system works its way through our area. It is also going to be warm and breezy today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight as this upper level storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to be cooler than today is going to be as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations, and these cooler temperatures are all courtesy of a cold front that is going to be passing through our area tonight. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies tomorrow with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tuesday and Wednesday are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some moisture attempts to work its way into our area. The temperatures on these five days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend and on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and not as hot. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 52

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, AUGUST 7):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: West 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy before midnight. Cool. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph before midnight, then NW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 48

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. High: 87 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. High: 84 Low: 50

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 51

MONDAY, AUGUST 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 89 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 85 Low: 52

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 54

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 84

