Thin Blue Line Cruise being held for Twin Falls Police Officers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Twin Falls residents are getting ready to show their love and support to the Twin Falls Police Department.

On Saturday, a thin blue line cruise will take place, giving people a chance to show their appreciation to the men and women in blue.

People are invited to join, meeting in the Shopko parking lot at 7:45 a.m., and leaving right at 8 a.m.

The route will travel down Blue Lakes Blvd., onto Second Avenue, and past the police station.

Connor Earl, one of the organizers of the event, say it’s all about showing appreciation.

“We just kind of came up with the idea because we wanted to do something nice for our hometown before we leave for the military,” Earl said. ”We just hope that maybe more people will show appreciation for our police officers, because they do risk their lives everyday to protect us.”

Earl also reminded people this isn’t a parade, so traffic laws will still apply, and they will be lead by a Harley Davidson.

