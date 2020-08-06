Advertisement

Twin Falls School District looks to hire 50 to 80 more substitute teachers

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District is looking to hire people to be substitute teachers.

“We just really don’t know what this year is going to need, so I want to be prepared,” said Amie Franking, the Guest Teacher Coordinator.

Being a substitute teacher for the Twin Falls School District has a lot of advantages.

“The benefit of being a substitute is it’s very flexible, they can work a couple days a week, we even have some that work a couple days a month,” said Franklin. “A lot of them do want to work 5 days a week, but people can work it around their school schedule or their permanent job schedule, so it’s super flexible.”

For those going to college to be a teacher, this is a great way to get your foot in the door.

“It gives them an opportunity to be in the school building, kind of see those day to day operations of what happens within a school building,” said Eva Craner, the public relations director for the district.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are expecting to need more substitute teachers this year, and are encouraging anyone interested to apply on their website.

“Because of that we are kind of hedging our bets and making sure we have enough guest teachers to cover any number of those classrooms that might need a guest teacher,” said Craner.

To apply you must have a High School Diploma, and pass a background and drug test.

“You get to see a lot of different faces, you get to see what schools you really like, we have a lot of people who prefer elementary or they prefer secondary, but we have a lot of people who don’t know so they get the versatility of going wherever and seeing what fits them,” said Franklin.

