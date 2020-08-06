Twin Falls Senior Center seeks additional drivers for Meals on Wheels program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s a smaller crowd at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Amid the pandemic, the doors are still closed, and the center isn’t hosting gathering for community seniors.

But life at the center goes on, as continue their mission of helping those in the community, particularly thorough the Meals on Wheels program. Coordinating the program alone, has been a monumental task for Jeanette Roe. The program looks different with COVID-19 safety measures in place that one would find at restaurant.

“It’s trying to make sure that people are safe at home that everybody understands the protocols and the procedures in which we have to follow in order to keep everybody safe,” she says. “Every day it changes.”

The program continues to deliver thousands of meals per month to those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

“Almost 6,500 home delivered meals last month, in the month of July,” Roe said. “We’re doing approximately 250 to 275 per day.”

The program relies heavily on volunteers, and Roe said more drivers are needed. Especially ahead of the start of the school year.

“So we have the part of the problem is is we had school teachers who came and filled our gaps when we needed to have more help in the summer,” Roe said. “But if they’re required to go back to school here very shortly, we have to get more volunteers to help get meals delivered.”

To volunteer as a driver or find how more ways to help the senior center click here.

