Wildfire rages in Lincoln County

Dietrich, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - People in Lincoln County were wondering what was going on Wednesday night with the sight of smoke filling the air from off in the distance and fire trucks racing down the highway and roads.

According to officials at the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, there is a wildfire raging four miles South of Dietrich, Idaho

The fire was reported around 6:30 pm Wednesday and has eaten up an estimated 250 acres

Rebecca Flick, fire information officer for BLM said the fire is expected to be contained by 8 pm Thursday night, and controlled by the same time Friday night.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt or injured, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Flick said fire crews from the BLM Twin Falls District District and rural fire crews from Dietrich and Notch Butte are fighting the blaze.

She also said the status of the fire is running and smoldering, and it is located in a grassy - brush area.

