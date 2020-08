BURLEY—Rhoda Pearl Bequette, an 80-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Pella Cemetery in Burley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.