Big Sky Conference moves football to spring

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Big Sky Conference made the official announcement on Friday that the football competition season will be postponed until Spring 2021.

The conference’s Presidents’ Council convened Thursday and voted to move forward in this manner.

“These are difficult decisions,” said Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, “and they have not been taken lightly. With week zero very near, we needed to provide clarity to fans and student athletes and define a path forward that has some degree of certainty. We believe the spring gives us the best opportunity to provide fans and student-athletes with the safest conditions, the best experience, and a full conference schedule which is simply not going to be available this fall, no matter how badly we all wanted to compete.”

“We understand the decision made by the Big Sky Conference Presidents,” said University of Idaho Director of Athletics, Terry Gawlik. “It was an incredibly difficult decision that was made with the best interests of the student-athletes in mind for the conference as a whole. Moving the Big Sky Conference Football season to the spring hopefully affords our league partners more time to prepare and fine tune their health and safety precautions,” Gawlik explained.

Idaho and Idaho State will not play their previously scheduled conference and non-conference football games, instead a revised schedule will come out in the later months.

The spring football season is expected to include eight Big Sky Conference opponents, but non-conference play is still pending further review.

If the FCS Football Playoffs are canceled, the Big Sky has the option to host a league championship.

