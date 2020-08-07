Christenson, Larry Edward

BURLEY—Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Larry Edward Christenson, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 87 completing a life devoted to family and Christlike discipleship.

He was born to William Burr and Minnie Neona (Christensen) Christenson in Heyburn, Idaho, on September 28, 1932. As a child, he thrived in his close-knit neighborhood in Heyburn surrounded by siblings, cousins and friends. He attended Heyburn High School where he participated in Future Farmers of America and enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. He developed his love of and skill in gardening as he worked on their small family farm. He joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict serving as a jet aircraft mechanic staff sergeant stationed in Moses Lake, Washington. On leave, he married Marva Wrigley on December 17, 1953, in the Logan Utah Temple. After an honorable discharge, he attended Idaho State University graduating in automotive collision repair.

He and Marva spent most of their married life in Burley. Together, they raised four children, built a business, (Larry Chris Autobody), and served as missionaries in Independence, Missouri. Larry’s life was devoted to service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He treasured his church experiences caring for others as a scoutmaster, ward missionary, temple ordinance worker, home teacher, elders quorum president, high priest group leader and in many other callings. Throughout his life, he was an example of stalwartness, kindness, and love for everyone he associated with. He gave joy to those he visited and energized others with his helpful nature.

Larry had many hobbies that he spent a lifetime developing. As a boy, he loved to go on fishing trips with his dad and brothers. As an adult, he took up fly fishing. He worked hard perfecting his technique, even practicing his casting in the backyard. For a number of years he tied his own flies and took pride in making them match those that existed at particular fishing streams. Another hobby he had was bowling. He has been a member of a bowling league for countless years. He spent much time studying techniques, and trying to improve his game. All of his study and practice paid off, as even in his 80s, he bowled a 300-point game on occasion. Over the years, he was a frequent patron of the Y-Dell bowling alley, Bonanza Lanes and most recently, the Snake River Bowl. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved going bowling with him and taking a lesson from the best. Another love he had was gardening. When the children were living at home, his garden took up half of the back yard and was the envy of the neighborhood, giving the children the job of picking the vegetables and Marva the job of preserving the harvest.

Over the years, his garden gradually shrunk, but he always planted a few squash and tomatoes. One more hobby he picked up in his retirement years was panning for gold. He even purchased potentially lucrative bags of rocks to work on at home in his own, personal rock grinder and dredge sluice box. He liked to teach the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to pan when they came to visit. They thought it was great fun.

Larry is survived by his wife, Marva of 66 years; four children, Kent (Lorraine) Christenson of Soldotna, Alaska, Diane (Gary) Green of Orem, Utah, Corinne (Bill) Ramsey of New Plymouth, Idaho, and Connie (Bret) Johnson, Rupert, Idaho; 22 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five sisters and two brothers, Naoma Zemke, Gladys Harrison, Lareta Shaw, Marvin Christenson, La Vaughn Craythorn, Norvel Christenson and Norma Jeppesen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Delbert Dean Christenson and Darwin Christenson.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 W., of Burley. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that those attending the visitation or graveside service wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For those who do not feel comfortable in wearing a face mask, we simply ask you to remember Larry in your thoughts and our family in your prayers and remain comfortable in your own homes.

The family suggests the memorials be directed to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.