City of Twin Falls wants residents to fill out Census

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s a census year, and the City of Twin falls is asking residents to fill out their U.S Census if they haven’t already.

The City says that right now about 67 percent of residents have filled out their census. The goal is to get at least 70 percent.

Ten years ago, the city had about a 69 percent response rate.

Filling out the census gives vital information about where the government should spend to help better the city.

“A whole myriad of services. We are talking from roads and infrastructure to social services that help the low income,” City of Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator Josh Palmer said. “So there is a substantial amount of of money and influence that comes from counting everybody in the community.”

The census can be filled out online, by mail, or even on your phone.

