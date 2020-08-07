Advertisement

City of Twin Falls wants residents to fill out Census

Around 67 percent of residents already have
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s a census year, and the City of Twin falls is asking residents to fill out their U.S Census if they haven’t already.

The City says that right now about 67 percent of residents have filled out their census. The goal is to get at least 70 percent.

Ten years ago, the city had about a 69 percent response rate.

Filling out the census gives vital information about where the government should spend to help better the city.

“A whole myriad of services. We are talking from roads and infrastructure to social services that help the low income,” City of Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator Josh Palmer said. “So there is a substantial amount of of money and influence that comes from counting everybody in the community.”

The census can be filled out online, by mail, or even on your phone.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September. The 9th annual event is scheduled for September 26th

News

Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September. The 9th annual event is scheduled for September 26th

News

Thin Blue Line Cruise being held for Twin Falls police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
A thin blue line cruise will take place, giving people a chance to show their appreciation to the men and women in blue.

News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Aug. 5, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Idaho has reached 217 deaths related to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Idaho health officials reported 473 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 22,707.

Latest News

News

Community crisis response providers discuss new collaborative effort

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Community crisis response providers gathered on Wednesday to discuss establishing a crisis intervention team collaborative.

News

Small business owner discusses current Twin Falls economic status

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Small business owners in Twin Falls are saying they are continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, KMVT takes a closer look at the city of Twin Falls and its current economic status.

News

Shoshone woman injured in crash near Gooding

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Shoshone woman was taken to an area hospital after rear-ending a trailer north of Gooding.

News

Idaho part of nationwide outbreak of salmonella recently linked to consumption of red onions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
As of August 5, a national total of 663 cases of Salmonella, including the 26 in Idaho, have been reported from 45 states. Cases in Idaho have occurred among residents of all seven public health districts.

News

Idaho governor to call special legislative session

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The special session will start during the week of Aug. 24 and possibly include how to conduct the November general election.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 10 hours ago