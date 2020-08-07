Advertisement

Johnson, Betty Wright

August 4, 2020, age 80
Betty Wright Johnson "Nana" was born August 12, 1939, in Canton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond Stull and Mary Lucille (Konrad) Wright. Nana passed away August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Betty Wright Johnson "Nana" was born August 12, 1939, in Canton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond Stull and Mary Lucille (Konrad) Wright. Nana passed away August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, PA—Betty Wright Johnson “Nana” was born August 12, 1939, in Canton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond Stull and Mary Lucille (Konrad) Wright. Nana passed away August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Nan moved from Pennsylvania to a farm in Heyburn at a young age where she attended Heyburn Elementary and went on to graduate from Minico High School in 1957. She subsequently married her high school sweetheart, Earl Thomas Johnson, on October 25, 1957. Nan and Earl had three children, Debbie, Dennis and Diane. She worked and retired from Farm Bureau Insurance after spending 21 years as a dedicated secretary. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many different callings but most recently as compassionate service leader, which she enjoyed.

She served as the chairman of Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn for many years and as the president of the Pink Ladies volunteer group through Cassia Regional Medical Center. Nan was also a loyal member to the Red Hat Club where she often looked foreword to their activities where she would show up decked out head to toe in red and purple accessories. Most of all, she enjoyed supporting her family. She never missed a ball game, rodeo, dance recital or choir performance; she traveled as far as Minnesota to Pinedale, Wyoming, to watch her grandkids compete in their sport activities. Nan knew no stranger and was a Nana to all. We love you Nannie!

Nan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Earl Johnson; her children, Debbie (Galyn) Severe and Dennis (Shelly) Johnson both of Heyburn, and Diane (Mark) Baker of Malta; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Brooke) Baker of Malta, Chantell (Travis) Ames and Paden (Hailey) Baker of Pinedale, Wyoming, and Marka Baker and Madison Johnson both of Heyburn; seven great-grandchildren, Tristen, Jack, Guthry “Monkey,” Paiyzli, Preszliy, Sawyer, and Oaklee; four siblings, Naomi (Lanny) Ames of Kimberly, Donna (Lawrence) Burch of Burley, Marie (Craig) Nielsen of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Ed (Kathy) Wright of Hyrum, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she and Earl had three exchange students that became children of their own: Takashi Tanaka of Japan, Caroline Jacobs of Belgium, and Claudia Korner of Switzerland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Etta Wright; one niece, Teresa Nielsen; a sister-in-law, Denise Wright; and her lifelong, best friend, Linda Poulton - "Grandma 2."

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Diamond Peak of Burley and to Harrison’s Hope Hospice for the outstanding care given to our wife, mother and grandmother.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Primary Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice.

A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Paul, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley.

Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at the Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Those attending the viewing or funeral service will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Latest News

Obituaries

Bohrn, Carolyn B.

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Carolyn B. Bohrn, 67, of Filer, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

Bequette, Rhoda Pearl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Rhoda Pearl Bequette, an 80-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Martinez, Diane Palmer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Diane Palmer Martinez, a 64-year-old resident of Wendell passed away on July 30, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center In Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Christenson, Larry Edward

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Larry Edward Christenson, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 87 completing a life devoted to family and Christlike discipleship.

Latest News

Obituaries

Widmier, Robert Gilbert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Robert Gilbert “Bob” Widmier, peacefully stepped into heaven on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Obituaries

Brice, Marvis Jean

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:39 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
On August 4, 2020, our hearts were completely broken with the passing of our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice.

Obituaries

Ball, Jayson Aaron

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jayson passed away on August 2, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Obituaries

Semba, George Yukimori

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
George Yukimori Semba age 97 of Twin Falls,passed away at Ashley Manor (Kimberly) surrounded by his loving family on July 23rd of complications from an emergency endoscopy procedure.

Community

Twin Falls Senior Center seeks additional drivers for Meals on Wheels program

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:11 AM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
It’s a smaller crowd at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Amid the pandemic, the doors are still closed, and the center isn’t hosting gathering for community seniors.

Community

Twin Falls Senior Center seeks additional drivers for Meals on Wheels program

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:18 PM MDT
It’s a smaller crowd at the Twin Falls Senior Center. Amid the pandemic, the doors are still closed, and the center isn’t hosting gathering for community seniors. But life at the center goes on, as continue their mission of helping those in the community, particularly thorough the Meals on Wheels program. Coordinating the program alone, has been a monumental task for Rowe. The program looks different with covid safety measures in place that you find at restaurant.