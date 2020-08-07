Johnson, Betty Wright

CANTON, PA—Betty Wright Johnson “Nana” was born August 12, 1939, in Canton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond Stull and Mary Lucille (Konrad) Wright. Nana passed away August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Nan moved from Pennsylvania to a farm in Heyburn at a young age where she attended Heyburn Elementary and went on to graduate from Minico High School in 1957. She subsequently married her high school sweetheart, Earl Thomas Johnson, on October 25, 1957. Nan and Earl had three children, Debbie, Dennis and Diane. She worked and retired from Farm Bureau Insurance after spending 21 years as a dedicated secretary. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many different callings but most recently as compassionate service leader, which she enjoyed.

She served as the chairman of Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn for many years and as the president of the Pink Ladies volunteer group through Cassia Regional Medical Center. Nan was also a loyal member to the Red Hat Club where she often looked foreword to their activities where she would show up decked out head to toe in red and purple accessories. Most of all, she enjoyed supporting her family. She never missed a ball game, rodeo, dance recital or choir performance; she traveled as far as Minnesota to Pinedale, Wyoming, to watch her grandkids compete in their sport activities. Nan knew no stranger and was a Nana to all. We love you Nannie!

Nan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Earl Johnson; her children, Debbie (Galyn) Severe and Dennis (Shelly) Johnson both of Heyburn, and Diane (Mark) Baker of Malta; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Brooke) Baker of Malta, Chantell (Travis) Ames and Paden (Hailey) Baker of Pinedale, Wyoming, and Marka Baker and Madison Johnson both of Heyburn; seven great-grandchildren, Tristen, Jack, Guthry “Monkey,” Paiyzli, Preszliy, Sawyer, and Oaklee; four siblings, Naomi (Lanny) Ames of Kimberly, Donna (Lawrence) Burch of Burley, Marie (Craig) Nielsen of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Ed (Kathy) Wright of Hyrum, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she and Earl had three exchange students that became children of their own: Takashi Tanaka of Japan, Caroline Jacobs of Belgium, and Claudia Korner of Switzerland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Etta Wright; one niece, Teresa Nielsen; a sister-in-law, Denise Wright; and her lifelong, best friend, Linda Poulton - "Grandma 2."

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Diamond Peak of Burley and to Harrison’s Hope Hospice for the outstanding care given to our wife, mother and grandmother.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Primary Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice.

A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Paul, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley.

Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at the Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Those attending the viewing or funeral service will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.