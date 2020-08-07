Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Beer Festival is back on the calendar and is scheduled for September

Originally cancelled earlier this summer, the 9th annual festival is now scheduled for September 26th.

“They love coming out here and talking to people,” Magic Valley Beer Festival Organizer Shayne Carpenter said. “It’s not just about drinking beer, they have a chance to talk to the people that are interested in what kind of hops they may use or what ingredients go into their beer. They just love coming to our event.”

This year, brewers will all be lined up around the rim of the park and social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to event organizers.

For local brewers, like Magic Valley Brewing located in Buhl, it’s an event that is great to be a part of.

“The people that come to these things, they are just so friendly, “Judy White, co-owner of Magic Valley Brewing said. They’re having fun, they’re having a great time, they want to come up, they want to talk to you. They want to find out what’s your story? How long have you been open?

For newer brewers like Magic Valley Brewing, the event provides an opportunity to showcase their product. The event is still over a month away. With the year being 2020, there is always room for uncertainty.

“As things change, one day something is on the next day something is off. You just plan as if it is going to be there and if it’s not, then you move on,” Rich White, co-owner of Magic Valley Brewing said.

The camaraderie and the chance to get a name out are one thing, but all proceeds go towards charity.

“Keeping that going especially now when a lot of people need the assistance, they need the help,” Carpenter said. “It’s to keep that momentum going and to raise those funds so those projects can still continue forward.”

The event has been state approved. The event is just waiting on a city park permit.

Carpenter says tickets will start to be sold in a couple of weeks. Updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page.

