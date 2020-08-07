NCAA to consider transgender policies at October meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KMVT/KSVT) - The NCAA Board of Governors expects an update on its transgender policy at the October meeting.

In June, the ACLU and Athlete Ally asked the organization to boycott any NCAA championships in Idaho.

The NCAA is also monitoring the Hecox vs. Little lawsuit.

To jog your memory, the ACLU and Cooley LLP are suing the state, on behalf of transgender athlete Lindsey Hecox, a Boise State sophomore and Boise High School junior Jane Doe claiming the new law, House Bill 500, is unconstitutional and violates federal law.

The federal judge has yet to make a written decision on the lawsuit.

