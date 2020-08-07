Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, August 7, 2020

Today is going to be cooler than yesterday was as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations, and these cooler temperatures are all courtesy of a cold front that passed through our area earlier this morning. It is also going to be breezy today (thanks to that cold front) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions today in all locations.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening and Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little bit breezy Monday afternoon/evening as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some moisture attempts to work its way into our area ahead of an upper level trough. It is also going to be hot on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down some as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as highs on these two days are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 7):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A stray rain shower and/or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. Breezy and cooler. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cool. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 48

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, AUGUST 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 84

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 50

MONDAY, AUGUST 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 89 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 85 Low: 51

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 54

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 53

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 83

