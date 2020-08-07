Study shows healthcare workers struggle with sleep during COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to rage on across the country and here in Idaho it’s important to remember those on the front-line of the virus, healthcare workers.

A new study by SleepStandards.com reported that 41 percent of healthcare workers in the U.S. suffered from insomnia during the pandemic with U.S. healthcare workers only sleeping an average of five hours a day during the outbreak. 84 percent of healthcare workers are worried about bringing the coronavirus home from work.

Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, did say less than half of the healthcare workers at St. Luke’s actually take care of COVID patients. But the stress level is still extremely high.

“I would say again I think healthcare workers are under incredible strain,” says Dr. Joshua Kern. “Our lives have been changed in ways that are stressful, as it has been for everybody. Um, you know the juggling of work, children being at home, in ways that we wouldn’t normally have is a very difficult thing.”

Dr. Kern added he believes this study most likely mirrors the general population as a whole as far as the stressors caused by COVID-19.

The study also showed 27 percent of U.S. healthcare workers also reported having nightmares during the pandemic.

