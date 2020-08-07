Advertisement

Study shows healthcare workers struggle with sleep during COVID-19

41% of U.S. healthcare workers suffer insomnia during pandemic
A healthcare worker in Cambridge, England, puts on a face shield. A team in Cambridge is producing shields using the open-source Badger Shield design. Photo courtesy of Lucy Jung, Cambridge Judge Business School.
A healthcare worker in Cambridge, England, puts on a face shield. A team in Cambridge is producing shields using the open-source Badger Shield design. Photo courtesy of Lucy Jung, Cambridge Judge Business School.(NBC15)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to rage on across the country and here in Idaho it’s important to remember those on the front-line of the virus, healthcare workers.

A new study by SleepStandards.com reported that 41 percent of healthcare workers in the U.S. suffered from insomnia during the pandemic with U.S. healthcare workers only sleeping an average of five hours a day during the outbreak. 84 percent of healthcare workers are worried about bringing the coronavirus home from work.

Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, did say less than half of the healthcare workers at St. Luke’s actually take care of COVID patients. But the stress level is still extremely high.

“I would say again I think healthcare workers are under incredible strain,” says Dr. Joshua Kern. “Our lives have been changed in ways that are stressful, as it has been for everybody. Um, you know the juggling of work, children being at home, in ways that we wouldn’t normally have is a very difficult thing.”

Dr. Kern added he believes this study most likely mirrors the general population as a whole as far as the stressors caused by COVID-19.

The study also showed 27 percent of U.S. healthcare workers also reported having nightmares during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump's press conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump holds a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s press conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.