Widmier, Robert Gilbert

August 3, 2020, age 80
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURTAUGH—Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Robert Gilbert “Bob” Widmier, peacefully stepped into heaven on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Bob made his grand debut on April 9, 1940, the first of nine children born to Robert Oliver Widmier and Thelma Sanford Widmier.  Affectionately known to his siblings as “Bobby,” he accepted and joyfully fulfilled the role of big brother.

When Bob was young his family moved to Rio Tinto, Nevada, where his father mined.  They later moved back to Paul, Idaho, where the family began farming.

Bob attended Minidoka County schools, including Minico High School, where he graduated in 1958.  On May 29, 1960 he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West German Mission.  This was a highlight in Bob’s life as he learned to speak the German language and share his love of the Gospel with the people of Germany. He loved the beautiful country of Germany and made many wonderful friends.

Upon his return home, he attended Ricks College where he graduated in 1965.  He then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.  Growing a little tired of school and running short on funds, he went to work in Quincy, Washington, as a farm manager.  While home for Christmas that year, he met the love of his life and future wife, Anita Diane Mooso. They were married on June 30, 1967, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Bob and Diane began farming north of Paul in 1971, and in 1977, they accomplished a life-long dream of purchasing their own farm in Murtaugh, Idaho, where they farmed for many years.  During this time they fulfilled their ultimate life-long dream of raising a family.  They were blessed with five children, Teague (Allison) of Bethel, Alaska, Shannon (Heidi) of Kimberly, Collin (Britni) of Burley, Reese (Paige) of Murtaugh, and Raegan Black (Brent) of Kimberly.  Their family also grew to include 21 grandchildren. 

Bob adored his children and grandchildren and was the most loving and wonderful father and grandfather.  He loved farming, elk hunting, golfing, woodworking, serving in various church callings, and watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma; siblings, Shery Brown, Sheryll Mallory, Kirk Widmier, and Mike Widmier.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane; his five children; 21 grandchildren; and siblings, David Widmier, Dennis Widmier, Kathleen Widmier, and Craig Widmier (Liza). 

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Murtaugh.  A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.  Both events will be held at the church.  Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at the Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast.

Those attending the viewing or funeral service will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

