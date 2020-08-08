City of Twin Falls to start fog sealing streets August 10th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The City of Twin Falls will start fog sealing residential streets in Northeast Twin Falls on Monday, August 10th.

The sealing is environmentally friendly and designed to improve the lifespan of the roads. City officials say the process takes about two hours.

The project is expected to finish by August 20th.

“What we will do is we will put door flyers out to notify residents on those specific streets, and that will be done 24 hours ahead of time and so they’ll have advanced notice,” City of Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator Josh Palmer said. “But, we will ask them not to park on those streets so we can take care of that quickly”

The City of Twin Falls website has a map of the streets that will be impacted.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.