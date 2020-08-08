Advertisement

COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future

Enrollment will be counted this year
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Student athletes that choose to do online school or be homeschooled are allowed to compete in extracurricular activities for their districted school

The IHSAA estimates five to ten percent of students will choose online learning this year. The students in state or school affiliated online learning count towards a school's enrollment. But if the students aren't athletes, it may have an impact.

"You lost ten percent of your kids out of a school of 320, 325 that's a 2A to 3A type of situation," Executive Director of the IHSAA Ty Jones said.

Valley High School Athletic Director Brian Hardy has seen an interest from those going the online route. 

“That was actually one of the first questions many parents asked, Hardy said.” “Even if I choose this option to be away from campus do we still have access to extracurricular activities? And yes, they do.”

Valley High School is just above the 2A classification threshold

"If we have too many kids choose a home school option this year rather than an online option through IDLA or through our school then that could affect our count later on this school year," Hardy said.

Valley is making the jump from eight man football to eleven man football this year. For a school that needs everybody they can get on the field, COVID-19  is a lingering worry. 

“Any setback at all you know, could cost us a few kids, Hardy said.”  We need everybody we can get, and hopefully this doesn’t affect us too bad.”

