Crews battling fire in Camas County

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Crews are battling a fire eight miles north of Fairfield, called the Philips Fire.

Magic Valley crews have also been called in to help.

It’s in the Free Gold Creek drainage and is approximately 684 acres burning in brush and timber.

A plane drops fire retardant onto the Philips Fire in Camas County. (USFS)

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area, meaning hot and dry, low humidity with winds. Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area for the safety of the firefighters and the public.

While the Sawtooth National Forest looks green, fire danger is a concern. Fires can start quickly and will burn in vegetation that seems green but is drying out. Weather conditions have been very hot and dry across the forest with warm and dry conditions continuing today.

A plane drops fire retardant onto the Philips Fire, eight miles north of Fairfield. (USFS)

A glimpse of the Philips Fire as seen from overhead. (USFS)

