Crews responding to fire east of Rupert

(KOTA)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Crews are fighting a fire nine miles east of Rupert.

The Lake Walcott Fire is an estimated 500 acres and running.

East End Rural Fire Department, 4 Bureau of Land Management fire engines, one dozer, one water tender, and multiple aircraft are on the scene.

BLM is reminding everyone to stay away from the area, and listen to firefighters when they tell you to leave.

