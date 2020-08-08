Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency Program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Becoming a Doctor is a long process, and residency is the last step in that goal.

We talked with a couple residents at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Each year, St. Luke’s welcomes two new residents.

This year, they both happen to be local.

Lauren Nesbit, from Rupert and Jameson Bastow from Twin Falls are both back in the Magic Valley to further their careers.

The opportunity to live their dream in the area they grew up in, is special.

“Growing up here, I got married to a girl in Jerome, we were both from here and we both have good strong support here, so my long hours of working in the hospital my wife has lots of support from family and friends,” said Jameson Bastow.

“Growing up in this area this is kind of where I would want to work long term so it’s kind of the perfect combination of a really incredible program in the perfect location for me,” said Lauren Nesbit.

Both Nesbit and Bastow are in their first year of a three year residency at St. Luke’s.

