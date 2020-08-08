Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Generally quiet weather, with breezy conditions to end the weekend
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Garrett Hottle - Weekend Update

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Wind speeds are on the increase this afternoon, as a feeble cold front is moving through northern Idaho. Sustained winds this afternoon between 15-25 mph and gusts between 20-30 mph are possible until tonight. Saturday highs have landed generally in the mid-80s across most of the Magic Valley, and are a little bit warmer than on Friday. We’ll see quiet weather overnight, with lows landing in the 50s for both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

On Sunday, expect more of the same. Sustained winds in the morning will be generally light and variable but will pick up by Sunday afternoon. Another day of sustained p.m. winds, generally between 10-20 mph with gusts between 20-30 mph, is what you can expect. We won’t see any moisture as we round out the weekend, and high temperatures will generally hover close to seasonal norms for the new few days. Expect high temperatures on Sunday to be in the mid and upper 80s in the Magic Valley and lower 80s in the Wood River Valley.

For the start of the work week, we’ll dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures continue. High temperatures on Monday will be similar to those on Sunday, in the upper 80s in the Magic Valley and lower 80s in the Wood River Valley. Monday afternoon will be breezy once again, but we’re not expecting sustained winds or gusts to be as strong as they were during the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT (August 7, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies and pleasant. Low: 55. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies and cool (but near average). Low: 48. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY (August 8th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 86. Winds: Northwest 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 83. Winds: Southwest 5-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 57. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 51. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (August 9th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 87. Low: 58.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 84. Low: 51.

MONDAY (August 10th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 88. Low: 60.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 85. Low: 52.

TUESDAY (August 11th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 90. Low: 61.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 86. Low: 54.

WEDNESDAY (August 12th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 88. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 84. Low: 53.

THURSDAY (August 13th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 85. Low: 54.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 81. Low: 50.

FRIDAY (August 14th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 80.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 78.

