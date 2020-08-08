Advertisement

Twin Falls business launching program for kids

The Bearded Axe in Twin Falls has been open for a year now, and is now giving locals more reason to love it.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:12 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -One popular local business is branching out during the coronavirus pandemic, in hopes of bringing in more guests.

They’re introducing a program called the Little Vikings Club, for kids 8 and up, to join.

Nancie Mathews, the co owner and director of operations, tells us they came up with the idea because of Covid 19, and the possibility of more at home learning.

“There’s going to be a lot of home based curriculum this year, a lot of distance learning, we’ve come up with a program that we want to help those moms maybe fulfill that PE credit, or get those kids out of the home a little bit,” Mathews said.

The idea is that parents can either drop the kids off or stay with them while they enjoy the time out of the house, and get an hour of throwing for $10.

