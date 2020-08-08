Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls business launching program for kids

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The Bearded Axe in Twin Falls has been open for a year now, and is now giving locals more reason to love it.

News

Things We Lost in the Fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
Six families, a total 25 people, are displaced due to an apartment building fire a few days ago in Twin Falls.

News

Things we lost in the fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Six families, a total 25 people, are displaced due to an apartment building fire a few days ago in Twin Falls

News

City of Twin Falls wants residents to fill out Census

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
City of Twin Falls wants residents to fill out Census. Around 67 percent of residents already have

News

Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September. The 9th annual event is scheduled for September 26th

Latest News

News

Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September.

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Magic Valley Beer Festival rescheduled for September. The 9th annual event is scheduled for September 26th

News

Thin Blue Line Cruise being held for Twin Falls police officers

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
A thin blue line cruise will take place, giving people a chance to show their appreciation to the men and women in blue.

News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Aug. 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
Idaho has reached 217 deaths related to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Idaho health officials reported 473 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 22,707.

News

Community crisis response providers discuss new collaborative effort

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:04 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Community crisis response providers gathered on Wednesday to discuss establishing a crisis intervention team collaborative.

News

Small business owner discusses current Twin Falls economic status

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:45 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Small business owners in Twin Falls are saying they are continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, KMVT takes a closer look at the city of Twin Falls and its current economic status.

News

Shoshone woman injured in crash near Gooding

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:27 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Shoshone woman was taken to an area hospital after rear-ending a trailer north of Gooding.