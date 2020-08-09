Former Magic Valley athletes weigh in on Big Sky decision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - “For 30, 31 years in August, I’m ready for long, hard days of being grouchy and players are ready to go out and have long hard days of camp, you just got to re-program yourself,” Rob Phenice, Idaho State University head football coach explained.

The Big Sky Conference has officially moved the football season until spring 2021, due to COVID-19.

We caught up with former Gooding and Kimberly quarterbacks, Shane Jennings and Zach Wright who play for Eastern Washington and Idaho State on their reaction to the announcement.

“I was shocked because I honestly thought we were going to have a season,” Wright, a junior safety at ISU explained. “But you know, I probably have the same feeling as everyone in the country, but I was really bummed out, finding out all this work we had going for us and all this work we put in the off-season, it was kind of heartbreaking.”

Last season Wright appeared in 11 games, recording 13 tackles; 3 solo and 10 assists.

ISU ended the 2019 season with a 3-9 record.

But for incoming freshman quarterback, Shane Jennings, it’s all a new world and more time to prepare for life at EWU.

“Just gave me an extra couple of months to prepare myself, three more months I can learn the playbook, instead of being the number four guy, be the number three guy on the depth chart, or maybe give myself that extra boost,” Jennings said.

The three-time all-state quarterback just graduated from Gooding High School this May, after amassing 131 touchdowns during his high school career.

EWU finished the 2019 campaign with a 7-5 record.

