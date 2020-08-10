Advertisement

Crews fighting fire along Shoshone Falls grade

A fire along Shoshone falls grade started Sunday evening
A fire along Shoshone falls grade started Sunday evening(Rachel Fabbi)
By Rachel Fabbi and Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Rock Creek Fire and the Twin Falls Fire Department are on the scene of a brush fire along Shoshone Falls grade.

The fire started around 9 P.M., Sunday evening.

A KMVT reporter on scene saw multiple residents of homes in the area waiting at the top of the grade to go back home.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver missing after car runs off road by Perrine bridge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A call came in about 8:45 P.M. Sunday evening, of a vehicle that ran off the north side of the Perrine Bridge, onto a walkway, and was on fire.

News

Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery invites community to enjoy a ‘Wine Walk’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery wanted to open up their winery for the public to enjoy, so they held a ‘Wine Walk.'

News

Wilson Theatre’s Color Run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Idahoans flocked to Rupert to be painted all the colors of the rainbow for the third annual color run this morning.

News

UPDATE: Lake Walcott Fire given containment and control time

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:26 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Lake Walcott Fire is an estimated 500 acres and running.

Latest News

News

City of Twin Falls to start fog sealing streets August 10th

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
City of Twin Falls to start fog sealing streets August 10th.

News

COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future. Enrollment will be counted this year

News

Crews battling fire in Camas County

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:13 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Crews are battling a fire eight miles north of Fairfield.

News

Twin Falls business launching program for kids

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:12 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The Bearded Axe in Twin Falls has been open for a year now, and is now giving locals more reason to love it.

News

Things We Lost in the Fire

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT
Six families, a total 25 people, are displaced due to an apartment building fire a few days ago in Twin Falls.

News

Things we lost in the fire

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Six families, a total 25 people, are displaced due to an apartment building fire a few days ago in Twin Falls