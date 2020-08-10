Crews fighting fire along Shoshone Falls grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Rock Creek Fire and the Twin Falls Fire Department are on the scene of a brush fire along Shoshone Falls grade.

The fire started around 9 P.M., Sunday evening.

A KMVT reporter on scene saw multiple residents of homes in the area waiting at the top of the grade to go back home.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.