Doctor: Some kids may be more susceptible to COVID-19 than originally believed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - School is set to start in the next few weeks and there remain many questions regarding what this coming school year will look like amid COVID-19.

The school districts have all worked with the South Central Public Health District to set up COVID operational protocol with different levels of operation based on the community spread within the community. While there is mounting evidence that kids under the age of 10 are less likely to spread COVID-19, however, Dr. Kern with St. Luke’s Health System doesn’t know if that is the case with older kids.

“We don’t think that’s true for the older, late teen kids,” Kern said, who is the vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. “We’ve had one late teen on a ventilator here in St. Luke’s and not a lot of under 20 year olds testing positive. So it does raise that question what’s about to happen when the schools start if we don’t do a good job of wearing masks and keeping the virus from spreading quickly.”

He added he believes there haven’t been a lot of cases of COVID in children because the schools shut down so early in the pandemic and schools can open safely as long as masks are worn and the proper operational procedures are followed.

