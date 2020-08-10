Driver missing after car runs off road by Perrine bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The driver of a car that ran off the road and onto a walkway north of the Perrine Bridge is missing.

Lt. West from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office tells KMVT a call came in about 8:45 P.M. Sunday evening, of a vehicle that ran off the north side of the Perrine Bridge, onto a walkway, and was on fire.

Attempts to locate the driver were unsuccessful, and will resume again Monday morning.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Magic Valley Paramedics, and the SORT team all responded.

This is an ongoing situation and we will update as more information becomes available.

