Fire north of Fairfield closes roads, grows to 2,100 acres

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning about eight miles north of Fairfield has burned more than 2,100 acres, closed roads and passed through Soldier Mountain Ski Area.

As of Monday, what is known as the Phillips Creek Fire, as burned 2,121 acres and is 7% contained. The lightning caused fire started Aug. 5 and is burning mostly grass, brush and timber.

Aerial photos from the #PhillipsCreekFire north of Fairfield, Idaho, taken on Aug. 9, 2020. pic.twitter.com/HCDyYE5n2t — Sawtooth NF (@SawtoothNatlFS) August 10, 2020

Structures are threatened in the Phillips Creek And Free Gold Creek drainages, as are outbuildings in Soldier Creek Road from Free Gold to the Soldier Mountain Ski Resort. The road into the area is closed as is Couch Summit, according to information found on InciWeb.

The fire caused Soldier Mountain Ski Area to postpone the opening of the new trail system. Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the fire on Aug. 9. The fire is expected to be contained by Saturday.

***UPDATE ON THE FIRE*** We are heartbroken to inform you that the #PhillipsFire passed directly through the heart of... Posted by Soldier Mountain Ski Area on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Phillips Creek Fire Update August 10, 2020 #PhillipsCreekFire pic.twitter.com/eq8zpBAGmf — Sawtooth NF (@SawtoothNatlFS) August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.