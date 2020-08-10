Fire north of Fairfield closes roads, grows to 2,100 acres
Soldier Mountain Ski Area postponed the opening of its new trail system
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning about eight miles north of Fairfield has burned more than 2,100 acres, closed roads and passed through Soldier Mountain Ski Area.
As of Monday, what is known as the Phillips Creek Fire, as burned 2,121 acres and is 7% contained. The lightning caused fire started Aug. 5 and is burning mostly grass, brush and timber.
Structures are threatened in the Phillips Creek And Free Gold Creek drainages, as are outbuildings in Soldier Creek Road from Free Gold to the Soldier Mountain Ski Resort. The road into the area is closed as is Couch Summit, according to information found on InciWeb.
The fire caused Soldier Mountain Ski Area to postpone the opening of the new trail system. Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the fire on Aug. 9. The fire is expected to be contained by Saturday.
