Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery invites community to enjoy a ‘Wine Walk’

The Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery opened up their winery for a Wine Walk on Saturday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:19 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery wanted to open up their winery for the public to enjoy, so they held a ‘Wine Walk.'

The Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery has been open for 19 years.

“I planted in ’01 and I’ve been making wine since ’01,” said James Holesinsky, who owns the winery with his wife, Caitlin.

Saturday, they hosted their very first wine walk.

“We have stations set up throughout our green pond area here, we have a white station where we have our famed Idapeach, then we have our chardonnay and our Riesling, then we have a rose table and our red table and each of those have 5 of our new release wines,” said Caitlin Holesinsky.

The idea of hosting a wine walk was to invite people to see the beauty of their vineyard, which is unique, because the Vineyard and Winery are combined.

“We produce and grow the grapes, we hand pick them and we process all of the wine here on site at our facility, we are from dirt to glass here at the winery,” said James.

The altitude has also presented a challenge.

“It’s been a challenge, being the furthest inland in Idaho, the highest elevation, so I’ve had to develop a lot of our own trellising techniques, wine making techniques, due to the hardier grapes, but it’s been fun,” said James.

The wine walk was also a thank you to the community for being supportive.

“Everyone likes to have a thriving business, you know I can’t necessarily say young anymore, we’ve been around 19 years, but we are an established vineyard, we’re an established winery, we’ve got our wines a lot of places around the state, a lot of restaurants,” said James.

