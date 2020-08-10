Advertisement

Pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Idaho

Health officials announced the first reported cases of West Nile virus found in Elmore County. Central Health District said the mosquitoes were found in a pool in a community called Prairie, about 40 miles north of Mountain Home. Photo Source: Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0 / MGN
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRAIRIE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Health officials announced the first reported cases of West Nile virus found in Elmore County.

Central Health District made the announcement Friday. The mosquitoes were found in a pool in a community called Prairie, about 40 miles north of Mountain Home. This first reported case of the year comes later than last year’s first reported cases in the county, which was in mid-July.

Since the discovery, the Elmore County Pest Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found.

During this time of year, the 27 mosquitoes traps are set and samples are taken weekly, according to a news release from the health district.

This is the first case in Central Health District’s jurisdiction, which also covers Ada, Boise and Valley counties.

In other areas of the state, pools in Canyon and Gem counties have identified positive cases of West Nile virus. So far this year, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have not reported any human or animal WNV cases.

The public is advised to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes. The health district explains WNV is usually transmitted through a bite from an infected mosquito.

To reduce the likelihood of infection, people are asked to do the following

  • Cover up exposed skin when outdoors and apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Carefully follow instructions on the product label, especially for children.
  • Insect-proof homes by repairing or replacing screens.
  • Reduce standing water on property; check and drain toys, trays or pots outdoors that may hold water and harbor mosquito eggs.
  • Change birdbaths, static decorative ponds, and animal water tanks weekly because they may provide a suitable mosquito habitat.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

