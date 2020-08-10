Advertisement

Sip N Cycle adds adventure to downtown Twin Falls

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - You might have seen it roaming around Twin Falls, people laughing and having a good time. The Sip n Cycle is open for business.

From Georgia, Tennessee, and now Twin Falls, Idaho, people are enjoying the summer on the Sip n Cycle.

“I moved down here about two years ago and then when I came down I saw an opportunity for some entertainment in Twin Falls, so I made the leap and found the bike and created the Sip n Cycle,” said owner Madyson Fries.

People can rent out the bike for two hour time slots, where they bike around the downtown area stopping off at local restaurants and bars to enjoy the day.

“Moving down here we have so many awesome little breweries and the restaurants and it’s all in a quaint little part of town, so I thought it would be the perfect little addition and so far everyone seems excited about it,” Fries said.

It’s only been open for two months, but she has gotten nothing but positive response from the community.

“It’s been good, everyone seems really excited about it, really open minded, and that makes it easy for me, and so far I’ve got nothing but people who have had a good time on it or who are interested to learn more so that is exciting,” Fries said.

People can visit the businesses website to book a two hour time slot.

“It’s just been a really fun thing to bring to Twin Falls and again everyone being so open minded and excited about it has made the experience so much better,” said Fries.

