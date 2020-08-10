Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season
(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.
The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic, according to the Free Press.
Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.
Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement from the Big Ten is expected Tuesday.
As momentum seemed to build against holding fall sports, President Trump called on the major conferences to hold fall sports, retweeting a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he said.
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.