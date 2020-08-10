Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, August 10, 2020

There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the southeastern part of Blaine County, the central and eastern part of Jerome County, the central and eastern part of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 1pm to 9pm tomorrow. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that are expected tomorrow, any new or preexisting fires could spread rapidly.

We are going to have nice summer weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have clear skies, mostly dry conditions, and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in locations in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Wednesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as there continues to be some lingering moisture around our area. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some on Sunday as a ridge amplifies over the Pacific Northwest as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy Wednesday afternoon/evening and Saturday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday and Friday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, AUGUST 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A stray rain shower and/or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening in locations along the ID/NV and ID/UT state line. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A stray rain shower and/or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. High: 84

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. A stray rain shower and/or thunderstorm is possible before midnight in Cassia County. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 50

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, AUGUST 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in locations in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 87

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy, generally before midnight. Mild. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph before midnight, then NNW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 53

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a little breezy. High: 89 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 52

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and warm. High: 87 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 83 Low: 50

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and warm. High: 88 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 50

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Hot. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little hotter. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 89

