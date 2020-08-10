Advertisement

Twin Falls man sentenced for insurance fraud

An investigation showed the man bought insurance the day after backing into a friend's vehicle
A Fifth District Judged sentenced A Twin Falls man for insurance fraud. An investigation showed the man bought insurance the day after backing into a friend's vehicle. (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Fifth District Judged sentenced A Twin Falls man for insurance fraud.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said Riley Presher, 27, of Twin Falls, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in May.

Fifth District Court Judge Rosemary Emory sentenced Presher to a unified sentence of five years in prison. Emory then suspended the sentence and placed Presher on five years of supervised probation, according to a news release.

The court also ordered 120 days of jail time to be served with options, as well as 150 hours of community service. In lieu of the jail time, the defendant was given the opportunity to perform an additional 150 hours of community service.

Presher was ordered to pay a $750 fine and court costs. He will also pay $1,260 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $1,943 to Sentry Insurance. Finally, Emory ordered 30 days of discretionary jail time to be used by Presher’s probation officer.

An investigation revealed that on Dec. 14, 2017, Presher backed his uninsured truck into his friend’s vehicle. The next morning, Presher purchased insurance for his vehicle. Several hours later, he filed a claim for the accident. Presher later admitted to investigators he misrepresented the collision date to his insurance company.  

Deputy Attorneys General Jessica Cafferty and David Morse in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Department of Insurance investigated.

