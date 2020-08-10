Advertisement

Wilson Theatre’s Color Run

The Color Run was Saturday morning in Rupert.
The Color Run was Saturday morning in Rupert.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idahoans flocked to Rupert to be painted all the colors of the rainbow for the third annual color run Saturday morning.

The event is a fundraiser for the Wilson Theater which, like all other forms of entertainment has been hit hard by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The path the runners take is a loop around the town of Rupert.

Medals were given out for first second and third place as well as prizes for people after the race as well.

Kris Faux, Director of the Wilson Theater says this is the third time they’ve put this event on.

“This is really a great way for people to come out and have a fun time at the theater and to help raise money for the theater, every single nickel goes back to the theater on this, we have sponsors that help cover the costs of it, so we’re really excited to have everyone come out, enjoy the run,” said Faux.

The entertainment industry has lost billions of dollars since the Coronavirus pandemic started back in March.

