Bringing the ‘old girl’ back to life

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The historic Schubert Theatre built in 1920 was the place to be 100 years ago, and a non -profit organization in Gooding is looking to return this theatre to its former glory.

“It seats 400 people and this was one of the best theaters in the state of Idaho or anywhere for that matter,” said Charmy LeaVell.

As a history lesson, LeaVell added that Idaho Governor Frank R. Gooding built the theater for his grand-daughter as a gift, and the reason it was originally called the Schubert Theatre is because she married AJ Schuebert, who managed the theatre at the time”.

She also said the theatre was originally built to show silent films and plays. The theatre still has an orchestra pit and dressing rooms backstage for actors. It eventually transitioned into “talkies” in the late 20′s early 1930′s.

Gooding resident Mike Anderson said he remembers going to the theatre when he was a kid. He said he recalls seeing the Poseidon Adventure, Sound of Music, and James Bond films at the theatre once upon a time.

“It would cost us a quarter for the movie. You could usually buy a popcorn and soda for another 50 or 75 cents, and enjoy the evening with your friends,” said Anderson.

LeaVell said the theatre eventually transitioned into Gooding Cinemas in the early 1980′s, but around the 1990′s the theater became forgotten about in an era of multi- screen movie theaters, stadium seating, surround sound, and the digital age. When Western State College, which was using the space as a film school, foreclosed on the property about 10 years ago, LeaVell and her husband saw a chance to save and resurrect a piece of history and bought the theatre for $150,000.

“The mayor’s wife at the time came to us and said it was for sale, and it was going to be turned into a racquetball court,” said LeaVell.

In 2014 she and her husband formed the non-profit, GREAT Inc., to help raise money to restore the theatre, which has accumulated a lot of wear and tear over the generations. LeaVell said they have already invested about $200,000 in fixing the theatre’s ceiling and outdoor canopy, but she said the building has “good bones” and has maintained some great memories in its walls.

“This is absolutely the most wonderful thing. These are signatures of people who performed(at the theatre in the 1920′s), for instance Carlo and Company, August 2,3 1920,” said LeaVell as she pointed a flashlight at a section of wall backstage with a list of actors names engraved in the wall who performed at the Historic theatre about 100 years ago.

A lot of progress has been made in restoring the the theatre said LeaVell, but times have been tough this Summer with COVID-19. LeaVell said most of their funds for restoring the building come from grants and fundraisers, but the virus has put the brakes on that this year.

“Some of those grants now require matching funds, and with COVID-19 we are not able to match those funds because we can’t hold our fundraisers,” said LeaVell.

But Anderson, who is also a board member for GREAT Inc, said COVID-19 has forced the group to rethink their options for restoring the Schubert Theatre. He said they are now looking to bring on investors who have experience in bringing back to life old structures.

“The fundraisers are good and fun, and we have a great time, but they just don’t raise the dollars that we need,” said Anderson.

He also feels going the investor route will enable them to get the theatre restored and operational in a much quicker time frame. Anderson said the theatre probably needs a couple million dollars in renovations, but LeaVell said she plans on seeing it through to the end.

“I’m driven by that. Before I pass away I want to be in this theater watching The Nutcracker,” said LeaVell.

She said her dream is to see the theatre used as a multi-purpose space that can house vintage movies, plays, concerts, and community activities, but she said the first things on the to-do list are to fix the electrical system and plumbing in the theatre.

Anyone interested in learning more on the Schubert Theatre and possibly helping out, can visit them on Facebook.

