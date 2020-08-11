Advertisement

COVID Help Now Hotline offers support to those struggling with the effects of COVID-19

Callers will remain anonymous
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Office of Emergency Management has announced a new COVID-19 Crisis Hotline to support community members who may be struggling.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of stress for people, whether it is food security, housing, loss of their job, or other mental health support.

The new hotline is a free resource for people who may be struggling in any way.

The help line is anonymous, and people on the other end can connect them with resources in their community.

“They can talk to one of our responders who can kind of go through what are you experiencing and talk through coping mechanisms for their situation, find out if there are any resources they are lacking that we can help connect them with,” said Alacia Handy, the project director.

The helpline is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and if you call after hours and leave a voicemail, someone will get back to you the next day.

The line can also be texted if that is more comfortable.

Counselors through the help line can be reached by calling or texting 986-867-1073 or toll-free at 866-947-5186.

