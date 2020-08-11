Elk Depredation Techniques and why so many sportsmen are upset

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A depredation hunt is something that occurs when a particular species of wildlife is doing significant agricultural damage or poses threats to humans and other wildlife. and it also causes a lot of unrest from community members.

A viral Facebook post about hundreds of elk that were killed as part of an elk depredation study caused a lot of uproar from sportsmen in the area, and many are still upset and demanding answers.

Many sportsmen are upset over how the Fish and Game handles the elk depredation issue throughout the state of Idaho.

“We feel that the elk depredation problem here in the state of Idaho and certainly the Magic Valley that Fish and Game aren’t being transparent with the elk and the depredation of the elk,” said Kenny Stagmeyer, a local hunter.

Many sportsmen are working to change the laws that Fish and Game have to follow.

“We want to change the laws, we want to change the laws for everybody, we don’t want to make it one sided, we want to make the laws right, that work for everybody,” said Stagmeyer.

terry Thompson, the regional communications manager for Fish and Game says his department is following the laws, and if a land owner has damage to their property, his department is required to go in and reduce or mitigate the elk behavior.

“Meaning we go in and take action to stop the big game from going in, and we also are responsible to pay the producer for crop losses,” said Thompson.

Fish and Game says they are trying to work with local land owners to give hunters access for a depredation hunt, but haven’t been successful with that so far this year.

“But what’s been happening, and this is something that people have heard us talk about last year, is these elk have learned to come in on the crops at night and then they retreat to private land during the daytime and so getting hunters access to elk, as long as they are on private property, that land owner has to allow hunters access to their property,” Thompson said.

Kenny Stagmeyer thinks the only way to solve this is to change how Fish and Game handles depredation hunts.

They need to rearrange their four step process, and killing of the elk needs to be eliminated, they need to either eliminate that process or use it at the very last means of anything they are doing in the four step process,” said Stagmeyer.

The group of sportsmen meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Granite and Marble at 2120 Eldridge Ave in Twin Falls.

