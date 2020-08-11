High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For now, Idaho High School football is underway. August 10th marked the first day of Idaho fall sports, including football.

Being able to be back on the gridiron...

“It feels great, it’s just fun to get back here out on the field, get all these guys out here,” Kimberly High School Football Coach Rich Bishop said. “They have been anxious and chomping at the bit to get going.”

"I love teams and everything about it. So, this is what I love doing is being around young men and watching them get better," Valley High School Head Coach Ryon Jarvis said.

For now, a time to enjoy being back with friends and teammates.

“Back to some normality, being with who I like to be with, practicing,” Valley High School Senior Safety and Wide Receiver Henry Talbot said. “We’ve got a great season going ahead of us, just stay mentally tough and stay healthy.”

Seniors come back with one last shot at prep glory, but these seniors deal with different circumstances.

“It’s good to have at least some of my senior year,” Valley High School Senior Tight End and Linebacker Brody Mussman said. ”It might get cancelled, it might not, who knows, but out here having fun.”

“I think we all realize that really anytime could be our last practice, our last game,” Kimberly High School Senior Left Tackle and Linebacker Trace Mayo said. So, we kind of have that inside of us making us want to work harder.”

Two a days, in the summer heat, may be cherished more this year than others.

“It’s one of those things where we are in a weird time in the world right now, but you get back out here and it’s kind of like all is right with the world again,” Bishop said. “Getting with the guys and seeing them work hard, so it’s awesome to be back out.”

