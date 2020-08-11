Advertisement

High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field

IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For now, Idaho High School football is underway. August 10th marked the first day of Idaho fall sports, including football.

Being able to be back on the gridiron...

“It feels great, it’s just fun to get back here out on the field, get all these guys out here,” Kimberly High School Football Coach Rich Bishop said. “They have been anxious and chomping at the bit to get going.”

"I love teams and everything about it. So, this is what I love doing is being around young men and watching them get better," Valley High School Head Coach Ryon Jarvis said.

For now, a time to enjoy being back with friends and teammates.

“Back to some normality, being with who I like to be with, practicing,” Valley High School Senior Safety and Wide Receiver Henry Talbot said. “We’ve got a great season going ahead of us, just stay mentally tough and stay healthy.”

Seniors come back with one last shot at prep glory, but these seniors deal with different circumstances.

“It’s good to have at least some of my senior year,” Valley High School Senior Tight End and Linebacker Brody Mussman said. ”It might get cancelled, it might not, who knows, but out here having fun.”

“I think we all realize that really anytime could be our last practice, our last game,” Kimberly High School Senior Left Tackle and Linebacker Trace Mayo said. So, we kind of have that inside of us making us want to work harder.”

Two a days, in the summer heat, may be cherished more this year than others.

“It’s one of those things where we are in a weird time in the world right now, but you get back out here and it’s kind of like all is right with the world again,” Bishop said. “Getting with the guys and seeing them work hard, so it’s awesome to be back out.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field.

Updated: 2 hours ago
High school coaches and players excited to get back on the football field. IHSAA fall sports start practice August 10th

Sports

Former Magic Valley athletes weigh in on Big Sky decision

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:28 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
We caught up with former Gooding and Kimberly quarterbacks, Shane Jennings and Zach Wright who play for Eastern Washington and Idaho State on their reaction to the announcement.

College

Former local athletes weigh in on Big Sky decision

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:13 AM MDT
We caught up with former Gooding and Kimberly quarterbacks, Shane Jennings and Zach Wright who play for Eastern Washington and Idaho State on their reaction to the announcement.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM MDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
COVID-19 could impact IHSAA classifications in the future. Enrollment will be counted this year

Sports

Big Sky Conference moves football to spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A revised schedule for the spring 2021 season will come out in the later months.

Sports

NCAA to consider transgender policies at October meeting

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The ACLU and Athlete Ally asked the organization to boycott any NCAA championships in Idaho

Sports

NCAA to review transgender policy

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:32 PM MDT
In June, the ACLU and Athlete Ally asked the organization to boycott any NCAA championships in Idaho.

Sports

Idaho high school sports stay on course for Aug. 10 fall start

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:53 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Idaho High School Activities Association stays on course for Aug. 10 fall sports start. First reading on 2021-2022 girls wrestling tournament approved

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:24 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.