Idaho hospitals focus on staff, not ventilators and beds during COVID-19

"We really only have a limited number of highly trained ICU nurses in the state"
As the coronavirus continues to take its hold on parts of the country, one concern in several states is running out of intensive care unit hospital beds and ventilators — something Idaho has been able to avoid.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to take its hold on parts of the country, one concern in several states is running out of intensive care unit hospital beds and ventilators — something Idaho has been able to avoid.

Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s says one contributing factors for this is the population density. In the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley people are able to spread out more than in densely populated cities like Miami, Houston and Phoenix, where they are seeing some of the most hospitalizations in the country. He also attributes it to the fact more people are wearing masks and following safety procedures put in place. While the state’s coronavirus website shows the state has a good number of ICU beds and ventilators that’s not the main concern if there happens to be a spike in hospitalizations.

“Bed capacity and vent capacity really, for the most part is truly not the limiting factor, it’s staffing; it’s human capital; it’s our own employees,” Kern said, who is the vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. “ICU nurses are really the rate limiting set in being able to care for really sick COVID patients. We really only have a limited number of highly trained ICU nurses in the state.”

He said Idaho at this time has more ventilators than they have qualified nurses to run them. So while the state’s website does show the Gem State is not running low on beds and equipment, the issue will always be to ensure the hospitals are staffed and healthcare workers are able to stay healthy.

