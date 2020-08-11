Judge: Anti-transgender birth certificate law violates order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale first ruled in 2018 that a state law barring the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional, and she banned officials from implementing the law.

But earlier this year, Republican lawmakers successfully pushed through new legislation that did largely the same thing.

On Friday, Dale said state officials’ attempts to enforce the new law violates her 2018 injunction.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.