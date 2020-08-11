Advertisement

Judge: Anti-transgender birth certificate law violates order

A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago.
A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago.(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale first ruled in 2018 that a state law barring the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional, and she banned officials from implementing the law.

But earlier this year, Republican lawmakers successfully pushed through new legislation that did largely the same thing.

On Friday, Dale said state officials’ attempts to enforce the new law violates her 2018 injunction. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho church removes glass window of Confederate general

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and regional church leaders officially “deconsecrated” and removed a stained glass window of a Confederate general during a service Friday.

Coronavirus

Idaho hospitals focus on staff, not ventilators and beds during COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Idaho has been able to avoid running low on ICU beds and ventilators, but hospitals say they need to focus on staff.

News

Bringing the ‘old girl’ back to life

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gooding non-profit group struggling to raise funds for historic theatre renovations

News

Bringing the ‘old girl’ back to life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The historic Schubert Theatre built in 1920 was the place to be 100 years ago, and a non -profit organization in Gooding is looking to return this theatre to its former glory.

Latest News

Community

COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jason Old
National Sons and Daughters Day is August 11th. Each day, each hour, each minute, those of us who are parents are challenged to juggle the stress of life and the responsibility to raise our kids the best we know how.

News

Elk Depredation Techniques and why so many sportsmen are upset

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Many sportsmen are upset over how the Fish and Game handles the elk depredation issue throughout the state of Idaho.

News

Mia Trease Memorial Softball Field is finished

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Mia Trease Memorial Softball Field has been finished in Filer.

News

Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls

News

Elk Depredation and why hunters are so upset

Updated: 18 hours ago
Elk Depredation and why hunters are so upset

News

Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls

Updated: 18 hours ago
Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls. Center sees decrease in passport applications