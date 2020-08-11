Advertisement

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday Monday.

“Did you ever see someone that old before?” Julia laughed.

Born August 10, 1910, Julia is the oldest known Native American World War II veteran, and the oldest member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

She enlisted in the Army in 1942 and performed clerical work for more than two years as the war raged on overseas. She later spent 17 years volunteering at the VA in Topeka.

On her 110th, the Combat Vets Association is making sure she gets the celebration fit for a hero.

“It’s an honor to see an American hero right here in Wamego at 110 years old,” Robert Breinig said.

Dozens of motorcyclists drove her nursing home for a parade Monday, stopping to sing “Happy Birthday” along the way.

“As these warriors are stuck in their homes and they can’t get out to celebrate with their families, we bring the party to them,” Jake McCoy said.

As for what’s next for Julia?

“They say just keep on doing what you’ve been doing,” she said.

108-year-old Kansas woman on World War II, staying single
Kansas WWII veteran celebrates 109th birthday

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho church removes glass window of Confederate general

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and regional church leaders officially “deconsecrated” and removed a stained glass window of a Confederate general during a service Friday.

News

Judge: Anti-transgender birth certificate law violates order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago.

Coronavirus

Idaho hospitals focus on staff, not ventilators and beds during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Idaho has been able to avoid running low on ICU beds and ventilators, but hospitals say they need to focus on staff.

News

Bringing the ‘old girl’ back to life

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gooding non-profit group struggling to raise funds for historic theatre renovations

News

Bringing the ‘old girl’ back to life

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The historic Schubert Theatre built in 1920 was the place to be 100 years ago, and a non -profit organization in Gooding is looking to return this theatre to its former glory.

Latest News

Community

COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Old
National Sons and Daughters Day is August 11th. Each day, each hour, each minute, those of us who are parents are challenged to juggle the stress of life and the responsibility to raise our kids the best we know how.

News

Elk Depredation Techniques and why so many sportsmen are upset

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Many sportsmen are upset over how the Fish and Game handles the elk depredation issue throughout the state of Idaho.

News

Mia Trease Memorial Softball Field is finished

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Mia Trease Memorial Softball Field has been finished in Filer.

News

Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls

News

Elk Depredation and why hunters are so upset

Updated: 19 hours ago
Elk Depredation and why hunters are so upset