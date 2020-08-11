Mia Trease Memorial Softball Field is finished

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mia Trease Memorial Softball Field has been finished in Filer.

“The softball field was organized and built in honor of Trease, who passed away at 12 years old after a battle with cancer.

The community wanted to do something to remember her, and softball was her absolute favorite sport.

Jasmine Earl, who was a good friend and classmate of Mia, says the field means a lot to the community.

“It means a lot because we were such good friends, and she was close with a bunch of people but especially our softball team, it means a lot to our softball team and now we will have a special field to practice on, and maybe even have some tournaments and games on,” said Jasmine Earl.

The whole community came together to donate their time or materials.

“So plan with the field is to let the rec department use it, so it’s going to be another field that they can have games on whether it’s softball, T-ball, adult league, pitching machine, so that is the goal to have people playing softball or baseball on it all the time,” said Gary Earl, who organized the project.

They played a game on the field on Mia’s birthday last Thursday to honor and remember her.

