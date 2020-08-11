Advertisement

Mountain West Conference cancels fall sports

Jaylon Henderson finds Khalil Shakir in the Mountain West Championship game against Hawai'i.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Due to COVID-19, the Mountain West Conference postponed all fall contests and competitions. The fall sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are canceled.

Meanwhile, last week the league announced that all fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, softball and baseball was canceled.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place. However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”

The MWC is looking at rescheduling the competition possibly until spring 2021.

Meanwhile, Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey had this to say, “despite everything that has been thrown in their way over the last several months, our student-athletes, coaches and staff had been preparing for a020 season. They were ready for every possible uncertainty, but in the end, the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes across the conference necessitated today’s announcement.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

