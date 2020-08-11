Advertisement

Passport center moves Post Office locations in Twin Falls

Center sees decrease in applications
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Post Office Passport Center is now at a new Twin Falls location.

The Passport Center moved from the 253 2nd Avenue West Post Office downtown to the Pioneer office at 1376 on Fillmore Street.

Office officials say the move is due to the office on Fillmore being more centrally located and available to Magic Valley residents than the office downtown.

Post Office Clerk Marla Garrett says there has been a decrease in passport applications recently because the U.S. Department of State is not able to give a clear date of return for passports.

“Quite a large decrease,” Garrett said. “Most of the people are hoping to get passports to go on cruises because prices are so low right now. But,it’s still the same scenario, there is no guarantee when they are going to get”

Garrett recommends those seeking a passport to go through the gate for employee parking and park right in front of the double doors to find the passport center.

Right now, the center is open for appointments only.

