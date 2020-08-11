Advertisement

Seattle police chief to resign following department cuts

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Best, the first Black woman to lead Seattle's police department, announced she will be stepping down in September following cuts to her budget that would reduce the department by as many as 100 officers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says she will retire.

The move was reported Monday, the same day the City Council approved reducing the department through layoffs and attrition.

The cuts were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The reductions were strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief.

KING-TV reported that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief, told the department of her decision in a letter, saying her retirement will be effective Sept. 2.

Budget measures approved Monday would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. 

