Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the southeastern part of Blaine County, the central and eastern part of Jerome County, the central and eastern part of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 2pm to 9pm today. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that are expected today, any new or preexisting fires could spread rapidly. Lightning from thunderstorms today could also spark some new fires.

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening in locations around and to the south of I-84, and there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening in locations north of I-84 as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area ahead of a cold front. We are also going to have increasing clouds throughout the day today as this cold front gets closer to our area. It is also going to be hot today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and it is going to be a bit breezy today as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the Magic Valley, as this cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be mild and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as there continues to be some lingering moisture around our area. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these three days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to continue to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Next Monday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as the next storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and highs on Sunday and Monday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (TUESDAY, AUGUST 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially in locations south of I-84. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 86

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Mild and a little breezy. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy and warm. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 82

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph before midnight, then SW 5-15 mph after midnight. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 52

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 81 Low: 49

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 87 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 83 Low: 51

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 86 Low: 53

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hotter. High: 95 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 90 Low: 58

MONDAY, AUGUST 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 96

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92

